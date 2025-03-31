Bruins Await One of Two Opponents in First Final Four
The No. 1 UCLA Bruins (34-2) advanced to their first ever Final Four after defeating the No. 3 LSU Tigers (31-6) in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins will await one of two opponents in the national semifinal, one being bitter, in-state rival, No. 1 USC.
In a back-and-forth battle, the Bruins gutted out the 72-65 win, exacting their revenge from last year's Sweet 16 where the Tigers ended UCLA's season early. Junior guard Gabriela Jaquez posted a team-high 18 points with eight rebounds and three steals. It was her best performance of the tournament.
Bruins junior center Lauren Betts came up big as well, netting 17 points on 7-14 shooting with seven rebounds and tournament-high six blocks. Junior forward Timea Gardiner doubled her season average with 15 points off the bench.
UCLA await the winner of the Elite Eight matchup between the Trojans and No. 2 UConn Huskies. USC is without star guard JuJu Watkins as she tore her ACL in its second round win over Mississippi State, last weekend. If the Trojans find the win, it will be the fourth rivalry matchup of the year.
In three matchups this season, UCLA is 1-2 in the season series with their crosstown rival, winning the latest matchup in the Big Ten tournament final. USC losing Watkins is a major advantage for the Bruins if they were to advance as she scored 97 points in three games against them.
Even if the fourth rematch of the year does not occur, the Bruins will have their hands full with a dangerous Huskies team. UConn senior guard Paige Buecker is coming off a sensational 40-point performance in the Sweet 16, continuing to prove she is one of the best players in the country.
The Bruins will tip-off for their Final Four matchup on Friday, April 4 with start time to be determined. Regardless of who advances on the other region of the bracket, UCLA will have their hands full with a dangerous scoring guard in Bueckers or a fourth and final matchup of the year with their rival.
