Bruins Remain No. 1, Make History in New Conference
In just less than a year into its first season in the Big Ten, the No. 1 UCLA women's basketball team (18-0, 6-0) reached a milestone that no other team in the conference has ever accomplished. The Bruins are truly a talented team that has flexed their dominance for the entire season.
After the latest Associated Press national rankings were released on Monday, the Bruins remain the No. 1 team in the nation for the ninth-straight week. No other team in Big Ten history has held the top spot for as long as UCLA.
UCLA continued their winning ways on Monday afternoon, dominating the No. 25 Baylor Bears (16-3) by a score of 72-57 at the Coretta Scott King Classic in Newark, New Jersey. It marks the Bruins' fourth-ranked win of the year and their final nonconference game of the regular season.
Junior center Lauren Betts stole the show once again as the team's leading scorer with 24 points, nine rebounds, and an outstanding nine blocks. Junior guard Kiki Rice was sensational as well, pouring in 15 points and four rebounds while dishing out three assists.
Bruins coach Cori Close should be proud of not only her teams impressive undefeated start and top national ranking, but their ability to stay consistent and continue to put out the same effort and execution in each and every game. This team has not lost a step all season long.
The next four games are going to be a major test for Close's group as they get set to face three top 25 Big Ten teams. They will hit the road to face No. 8 Maryland before returning home for a two-game set to battle No. 23 Minnesota and No. 12 Ohio State.
There is no doubt that this team has high potential to win the Big Ten regular season title, conference tournament, and national championship. If they maintain their level of performance and continue to handle talented teams, it will be hard to drop them out of that No. 1 national ranking.
UCLA jumped to No. 1 early on this season when it upset the previous No.1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, the defending national champions.
