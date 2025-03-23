Bruins Mean Business Going Into Second Round
The scoreboard showed a comfortable win, but the message from UCLA’s locker room was anything but casual.
In March, comfort is dangerous.
As the top-seeded Bruins opened NCAA Tournament play at home, junior guard Kiki Rice and junior forward Janiah Barker didn’t dwell on the highlights; they zeroed in on the habits, the adjustments, and the urgency required to survive and advance.
“We just have to continue to be focused on coming out from the start of the game with intensity,” Rice said postgame. “It’s hard to be focused the entire time, but at this point in the year, we have to do that.”
Rice, who posted 10 points and seven assists in the win, was sharp both on the court and in her reflections. With finals behind them and the academic calendar on pause, she said the team has embraced the chance to mentally reset.
“I think it's nice now because we're out of school. We're done with finals on break, so we have some more time to just mentally relax,” Rice said. “It's a quick turnaround, but we're fully focused on preparing for Richmond and getting ready for that. … It's quick at this time of the year; turnaround is very quick, and you haven't played these teams, so a lot is new.”
What’s not new is junior center Lauren Betts dominating the paint. Betts led the Bruins with 14 points and six rebounds, just another night of efficiency and control that had her teammates raving.
“Lauren is a cheat code,” Barker said. “Left, right, up, down, A button a couple of times. So it’s really just a blessing to have her on our team…not only is she a great player, she’s a great leader as well.”
Barker, who notched her sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds, also showcased her grit in a game that grew increasingly physical.
“This Southern team was very, very physical,” she said. “I don’t know. … Maybe it’s just the SEC in me that comes out. … I think playing against physical teams helps me bring out my physicality as well.”
Rice credited the team’s depth as a major advantage as six players scored in double figures Friday night.
“I don't think there are a lot of teams that have that variability in terms of people who can really score and can be threats offensively,” Rice said. “That's one of the strengths of our team, for sure.”
Still, both Rice and Barker stressed that it’s about more than talent. For UCLA, it’s about staying locked in, adjusting quickly and handling pressure.
“We talked about rebounding," Rice said. "That was a big thing, defending their tunnel drives … just making adjustments quicker within the game. Before a timeout or before Coach [Cori Close] has to come tell us, just be able to make those adjustments quicker as a team. I think that’ll be really important for us.”
For now, the Bruins will focus their attention on No. 8 seed Richmond. With their blend of depth, poise and leadership, UCLA looks every bit like the top seed it is, and then some.
