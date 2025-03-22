Statement Start for the Bruins
UCLA began its NCAA Tournament journey with confidence, control, and a record-breaking win.
The top-seeded Bruins rolled past Southern University, 84–46, at Pauley Pavilion on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The 38-point margin was the largest in program history in NCAA tournament play.
Junior center Lauren Betts led a balanced scoring effort with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal, as six Bruins finished in double figures.
Junior forward Janiah Barker added her sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while junior guard Londynn Jones finished with 11 points. Junior guard Kiki Rice flirted with a double-double herself, contributing 10 points and a team-high seven assists.
Junior guard Gabriela Jaquez and freshman guard Elina Aarnisalo rounded out the scoring with 10 points each.
UCLA wasted no time building a lead, jumping out to a 23-11 advantage in the first quarter. Jaquez opened the game with a deep three-pointer, and Betts quickly got into rhythm, scoring 6 points and cleaning up the glass.
In the final seconds of the quarter, Betts converted a second-chance layup to give the Bruins a comfortable cushion heading into the second.
The momentum carried into the second quarter, as Jaquez once again hit a three to start the frame, followed by threes from Aarnisalo and junior forward Timea Gardiner in the quarter. All three were assisted by Rice, who finished the half with six assists and zero turnovers.
UCLA’s ball movement and shooting consistency allowed it to maintain control, taking a 38-26 lead into the break.
The Bruins took it up a notch in the third quarter, smothering Southern on defense and outscoring them 21-7.
Jones opened the second half with a pull-up jumper, while Barker made her presence felt with 3 points, three rebounds, an assist and a block that set up a transition bucket for Jaquez.
Gardiner capped off the frame with a fadeaway three in the final seconds, pushing UCLA’s lead to 59-33.
UCLA sealed the win with a dominant fourth quarter, outpacing the Jaguars 25-13. Rice and Betts connected on a pair of early baskets, and Barker led all scorers in the frame with seven points. Aarnisalo and Jones each added five to round out their double-digit scoring nights.
The Bruins finished the night shooting efficiently and sharing the ball. Defensively, UCLA’s pressure and length proved too much for the Jaguars to handle.
With the win, UCLA advances to the second round of the NCAA tournament, where they’ll face 8-seed Richmond on Sunday, back at Pauley Pavilion.
The Bruins will look to build on their historic opening performance as they continue their pursuit of a national championship.
