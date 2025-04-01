UCLA Five-Star 2025 Commit Named Nation's Top High School Player

Our newest McDonald’s All American was just named the Morgan Wooten 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿!



Congrats, Sienna! 🤩



🗞️: https://t.co/N2s798cZRI#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/GlsgmcSzwQ