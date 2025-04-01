UCLA Five-Star 2025 Commit Named Nation's Top High School Player
UCLA Bruins No. 1 prospect and 2025 five-star McDonald's All-American, Sienna Betts, has earned yet another award this season, being named the top girl's high school basketball player in the entire country. She was named the Morgan Wooten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year.
In her senior season at Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado. Betts absolutely dominated. In 28 games this year, she averaged a double-double at 23.5 points and 16.5 rebounds per game. She also dished out 4.9 assists with 2.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per contest, proving to be the best in the nation.
Her season stats marked a career-high for Betts in every single category besides blocks. She had 3.8 per game in her sophomore season and will be the ultimate rim protector and shot disruptor as a 6-4 power forward.
It was seemingly a no-brainer decision as she could not have played better all season long. Betts is a five-star power forward that is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 1 at her position on a national scale. She is also the No. 2 ranked prospect in the entire country, per 247Sports.
She has racked up the accolades this season, being named a McDonald's All-American, helping her school win their fifth state championship since 2017 as she dropped 21 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and three steals in the title game. Nobody in the country played the way Betts did in 2024-'25.
Bruin fans have to eager to see the Betts sisters in action next year. Sienna is the younger sister of current UCLA junior center Lauren Betts, who has already announced her return for a senior season in Westwood. Lauren is a finalist for the Naismith Women's Player of the Year as well.
As the current UCLA team has etched their team in history as the first in program history to reach a Final Four, Betts will seek to follow in those footsteps, next year, seeking to build a dynasty with her older sister. She will likely be in attendance for the Final Four semifinal in Tampa, Florida on Friday night.
