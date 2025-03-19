Bruins Five-Star Commit Sienna Betts Shines in HS State Final
UCLA Bruins five-star commit Sienna Betts just wrapped up her high school basketball career on the perfect note. She led Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado to a fifth state title since 2017, with 21 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block. Incredible.
The 6-4 power forward just so happens to be the younger sister of current Bruin standout, center Lauren Betts. She is looking to follow in her sister's footsteps at UCLA, joining the team in the fall of 2025. Her older sister led the Bruins to a 30-2 season and a Big Ten Tournament Championship.
Betts ends her high school career with one of the more impressive resumes in high school girl's basketball. She wracked up the accolades over her career and will go down as one of the best players in state history.
She was named the Colorado Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the third time in her career this season, won her second state title, the all-time leading rebounder in Colorado, and has the record for most double-double in state history. Truly a sensational four-year run for Betts.
According to 247Sports, Betts is the No. 1 player in the state of Colorado and No. 2 nationally in her recruiting class. She committed to UCLA in June of 2024 and has continued to show Bruin fans why she is next up in women's college basketball.
"Betts has prototypical frontcourt size for a five-star prospect. What sets Betts apart is her ability to make open shots when the defense leaves her unguarded," 247Sports' Brandon Clay wrote in his evaluation of Betts.
"She consistently extends her range to the 3-point line ... She excels at rebounding and has shot-blocking skills, though not necessarily elite in that area. Betts is unquestionably the top frontcourt option in the rising senior class."
Despite older sister Lauren being projected as a top-five pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft, she will defer her draft eligibility to come back to UCLA for her senior year. Sienna will have the opportunity to dominate the Big Ten alongside her older sister, one of the cooler stories in the sport.
