Bruins Star Center Earns National Weekly Award
The No. 1 UCLA women's basketball team (15-0) continues to roll with a pair of wins last week that led junior center Lauren Betts to achieve a national award for the performances that she put together in both games. Betts won the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week Award, posting back-to-back double-doubles this week.
The Bruins won both of their games last week over then-No. 24 Michigan and Indiana by double digits and are continuing to prove that they are the best team in the country, still holding an undefeated record two months into the season. Betts has been the number one key to their incredible start.
In last Wednesday's win over the Wolverines, Betts had just 13 points but impacted the game in multiple other areas. 10 rebounds, coupled with five assists, four blocks, and just one turnover, showed her ability to help this team win even if she is not scoring 20 or more points.
Betts would then respond with her second-highest season point total, pouring in 25 points on 12-16 shooting with 12 rebounds against the Hoosiers. She has now scored 20 or more points in seven of the 13 games she has played in and has recorded a double-double in three of her last four games.
The Centennial, Colorado native may not be leading the nation in any notable categories, but her ability to help this team continue to win is much more important. She does enough and more each night to earn wins by a wide margin. The Bruins' closest margin of victory is 11 points this year.
The stride that Betts has taken from her a year ago is truly impressive. She is averaging almost five more points per game in the same amount of time on the floor. She is also earning career highs in average stats with assists (2.5), rebounds (10), blocks (2.2) and points (19.8).
Whenever a team has a player that is averaging a double-double, they are a force to be reckoned with. To this point in the season, there has not been an opposing forward or center that has shown the ability to slow down Betts and the consistent production she puts out every single game.
