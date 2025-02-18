UCLA's Timea Gardiner Delivers When It Matters Most
The No. 3-ranked UCLA women's basketball team (24-1, 12-1 Big Ten) secured a hard-fought 75-69 victory over No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday night at Pauley Pavilion, with junior forward Timea Gardiner delivering a standout performance both on the court and in her post-game reflections.
Gardiner matched a team-high with 18 points, sinking four 3-pointers, including a crucial late-game shot that helped seal the win. After the game, she discussed overcoming recent shooting challenges and emphasized the importance of team dynamics.
"It felt really good to see it go in. I've struggled recently from the 3-point line," Gardiner said. "But, I mean, kudos to my teammates for finding me in that situation and Londynn [Jones] making the extra pass. She could have shot it, but she made the extra pass, and we got a really good shot off of it. And all I had to do was just knock it down. And my teammates' belief in me is tremendous. And so that was seen tonight. And I just really kudos to them."
The game featured 11 ties and six lead changes, highlighting its competitive nature. After a challenging third quarter where the Bruins were outscored, 22-12, they rallied in the fourth.
Gardiner contributed 5 points on perfect shooting in the final period, including that pivotal 3-pointer that extended UCLA's lead.
"Yeah, I think that when we play together, we are a really tough team to beat," Gardiner said. "When we're all on the same page, communicating fully and understanding what we need to do as a game plan, I think that we're a really, really tough team to beat. And when we deviate from that, that's when they can get back into the game."
The Bruins showcased their depth, especially with key junior center Lauren Betts sidelined. Gardiner praised teammates like junior forward Janiah Barker, who stepped up with an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double.
"We're a super deep team as well, so I think we did a phenomenal job,” she said. “I mean, Janiah Barker stepped up today. She played 31 minutes and got a double-double. And she played phenomenal. And so obviously, we're missing a huge piece with Lauren out, but everyone stepped up in their own way. And I think that that makes a really great team."
The energy from the home crowd at Pauley Pavilion also played a significant role in the Bruins' performance.
“I think, too, playing back in Pauley is also amazing. We had a huge crowd tonight,” Barker explained. “Shout out to everybody that came and really gave us the energy that we needed and picked us up in times where we needed that energy. And it's really fun to play in front of so many people and really just putting on a show."
With this victory, UCLA maintains its strong position in the Big Ten standings, trailing only USC. The Bruins will look to continue their momentum as they host No. 25 Illinois on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. PT.
