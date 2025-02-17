UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Bounce Back vs. Michigan State
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down No. 1 UCLA’s response to adversity, analyzing its 75-69 victory over No. 22 Michigan State after suffering its first loss of the season.
Without leading scorer and rebounder junior center Lauren Betts, who was sidelined with a bruised right foot, the Bruins had to adjust. Despite the challenge, they found a way to secure a hard-fought win at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday night.
From the start, UCLA looked determined to bounce back. The Bruins opened with consecutive layups in the paint before junior guard Londynn Jones connected on an early 3-pointer. Michigan State responded with a deep shot of its own, setting the tone for a tightly contested first quarter.
However, UCLA found separation midway through the period when graduate student forward Angela Dugalić drained a three to push the Bruins ahead. A series of jumpers extended their lead to nine before Michigan State cut the deficit to five at the end of the first.
The second quarter saw UCLA take control. Junior forward Janiah Barker, starting in place of Betts, made her presence felt on both ends, contributing key buckets inside and securing defensive rebounds.
A fast-break sequence led to a 3-pointer from junior guard Gabriela Jaquez, giving UCLA its largest lead of the night at 13 points. Despite a late push from Michigan State, the Bruins went into halftime up 41-33.
Momentum shifted in the third quarter as the Spartans found their rhythm offensively. A combination of defensive stops and efficient shooting allowed them to close the gap, eventually taking the lead for the first time after capitalizing on a UCLA turnover.
Michigan State outscored the Bruins 22-12 in the period, flipping an eight-point halftime deficit into a 55-53 lead heading into the fourth.
The final frame began with Michigan State adding to its advantage, but UCLA quickly responded. A mid-range jumper from Jones and a basket inside from Barker brought the Bruins back into contention.
With just under seven minutes remaining, the Bruins reclaimed the lead thanks to strong offensive rebounding and timely passing. Junior forward Timea Gardiner provided a critical spark, finishing the night with a team-high 15 points, including four 3-pointers.
As the game neared its conclusion, both teams traded possessions in a tense final minute. UCLA took the lead for good when Gardiner drilled a three-pointer, putting the Bruins up, 71-69.
A crucial defensive rebound from Dugalić and a Michigan State technical foul gave UCLA additional opportunities at the free-throw line, where the Bruins capitalized to close out the win.
Despite playing shorthanded, UCLA showcased its depth and resilience, avoiding back-to-back losses and proving it can adapt even without its star center. With another ranked win secured, the Bruins remain firmly in the national championship conversation.
