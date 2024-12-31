Bruins to Face First Ranked Team Since South Carolina Upset
The No. 1 UCLA Bruins (13-0) could not have asked for a more perfect start to the season, riding an undefeated streak in their first two months of the season and will be preparing to face another one of the nation's top teams as the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines come to Westwood.
The Bruins have handled every opponent this season, with a +32.5 point differential, good for seventh-best in the nation. They will prepare for a New Year's Day matchup with a conference team that will be the first ranked opponent that UCLA will play since the upset that put them No. 1.
Since defeating the former No. 1 team and defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, back at the end of November, the Bruins have played and won against eight unranked teams. The Wolverines may have the best chance to pull off an upset over any other team in the past month.
The Bruins and Wolverines have one common ranked opponent, the Gamecocks. The Wolverines would end up losing that game by six points in their season opener. They are coming off a 20-point loss to the No. 4 USC Trojans this past Sunday.
Despite being 0-3 against ranked teams this year, the Wolverines are a dangerous team that could pose issues for UCLA. The Bruins have not really been tested since that Gamecocks upset a while back and will need to maintain a heightened focus and sense of urgency.
The Wolverines have two women who are each averaging exactly 15.3 points per game. Guards Olivia Olson and Syla Swords are two dangerous scorers who are shooting above 45% from field goal range all year. 6-5 center Yulia Grabovskaia will be the paint presence that will battle UCLA's Lauren Betts.
UCLA is coming off a dominant win in conference play, taking down the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3) by a score of 91-54. The Bruins are now 2-0 in the Big Ten and are seeking to take home a conference title in their first year since transitioning from the Pac-12.
It will be interesting to see how Coach Cori Close approaches this game, and if at any time they find themselves in a losing situation, how will this team respond? The Bruins are undoubtedly the best team in the nation right now, and they will have to prove it once again on New Year's Day.
