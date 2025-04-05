UConn Dominates UCLA to End Bruins' Historic Season
The most successful season in UCLA women's basketball history came to a crashing halt Friday night as the Bruins fell to UConn, 85-51, in the Final Four.
It was a night where nearly everything went wrong for the Bruins and nearly everything clicked for the Huskies.
Despite entering the matchup as the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, UCLA couldn’t overcome the relentless pressure and precision of a battle-tested UConn team that is now headed to its 13th national championship game.
Junior center Lauren Betts was one of the few bright spots for UCLA on an otherwise difficult night. She poured in 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting, once again proving why she’s one of the most dominant post players in the country.
But while Betts battled and scored with efficiency, she received little offensive support. The Bruins were plagued by 19 turnovers, many of which led directly to fast-break buckets for the Huskies.
UConn notched 13 steals and shot 55 percent from the floor, turning defense into instant offense.
The typically steady UCLA backcourt, led by junior guards Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez, struggled to find a rhythm. Outside of Betts, the Bruins couldn’t get much going offensively, committing 19 turnovers and converting just four three-pointers.
While Paige Bueckers came in as the headliner, it was her teammates who overwhelmed the Bruins. Sarah Strong dominated with 22 points and eight rebounds, and Azzi Fudd added 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting.
UConn’s balanced attack and defensive intensity wore UCLA down early. By halftime, the Huskies had built a 20-point lead and never looked back.
Though the final score does not reflect it, this season will be remembered as a watershed moment for the UCLA program. The Bruins reached their first NCAA Final Four, earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and developed one of the most formidable rosters in the country.
With Betts, Jaquez and Rice all set to return next season, UCLA has a strong foundation for another deep run. Friday’s loss will only add fuel to the fire. The clock may have hit zero in Tampa, but for a program on the rise, the countdown to next season has already begun.
Stay up to date with all the latest UCLA Bruins news by following us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Share your thoughts and join the conversation by liking our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.