Despite Crushing Final Four Loss, This UCLA Team was Special
The No.1 UCLA Bruins (34-3) saw their season come to a disappointing end on Friday night in Tampa, Fla. as they fell to the No. 2 UConn Huskies (36-3) in the Final Four. Despite a crushing end to the year, the season that this team put together is one for the ages.
The ultimate goal was to raise a national championship banner, but there are so many things that this group can hold their heads high for. 34 wins is the most in program history, setting a record earlier in the year by winning their first 23 games to start the season.
During that 23-game win streak, the Bruins knocked off the universal No. 1 team in the country, South Carolina, snapping the Gamecocks' 49-game win streak that stretched multiple seasons. From that point, there was a strong feeling that this UCLA team was different from previous years.
The Bruins reached their first-ever Final Four this year, never achieving the feat since the program joined the NCAA in 1984. After losing in the Sweet 16 one year ago, the Bruins exacted their revenge on the LSU Tigers, the team that knocked them out last year.
In their first season in the Big Ten, the Bruins dominated and were regarded as the No. 1 ranked team in the country for a majority of the year. The only two regular season losses for UCLA came against their bitter, in-state rival, USC.
The Trojans would earn the Big Ten regular season title, but more revenge was on the horizon for this team. The Bruins and USC met for a third time in the conference tournament championship with UCLA earning the win. Not bad for their first year in the Big Ten.
Individually, this team produced the Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year in Cori Close's 15th season at the helm. UCLA also possessed junior center Lauren Betts, a Player of the Year finalist and winner of the National Defensive Player of the Year award and is one of the best Bruin players ever.
The final result was certainly not what this team had in mind, but the importance of the success this season cannot go unnoticed. UCLA is now at the forefront of women's college basketball and will be revered as a powerhouse for years to come. This season was one for the books.
Follow along on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another Bruins news story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE