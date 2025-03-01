Bruins to Battle for LA for All the Marbles
The stage is set for a highly anticipated clash as No. 2 UCLA returns home to Pauley Pavilion to take on No. 4 USC in the final game of the regular season on Saturday. The Bruins and Trojans enter the matchup tied for first place in the Big Ten standings, each boasting a 16-1 conference record.
With UCLA at 27-1 overall and USC at 26-2, this game not only determines conference supremacy but also sets the tone heading into the postseason. UCLA’s only blemish this season came at the hands of USC on Feb. 13, when the Trojans pulled off a 71-60 upset at Galen Center.
JuJu Watkins dominated with 38 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks, while the Bruins struggled offensively in the fourth quarter, managing just 8 points. The Bruins, who were averaging 80.6 points per game, were held to a season-low 60 by USC’s stifling defense.
That loss snapped UCLA’s 23-game winning streak and provided a blueprint for the Trojans’ success — disrupt UCLA’s offensive rhythm and force them into inefficient shooting nights. The Bruins shot just 35.1% from the field in that game.
Meanwhile, Watkins, a frontrunner for National Player of the Year, has been nothing short of sensational for USC, scoring in double figures in every game this season and already surpassing 1,500 career points.
In the last meeting, she torched UCLA with a dominant offensive display, particularly in the first half. The Bruins must find a way to limit her shot-making ability, especially from beyond the arc, where she has been lethal all season.
Junior guard Kiki Rice and graduate student forward Angela Dugalic will need to take on the defensive challenge of slowing her down.
Despite the loss, UCLA had a clear advantage on the glass, outrebounding USC, 45-35. Junior center Lauren Betts posted a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds, but the Bruins need to capitalize on their size advantage even more this time around.
Securing second-chance opportunities and limiting USC’s ability to grab offensive boards will be crucial. UCLA led by seven points heading into the fourth quarter of the previous matchup before being outscored 24-8 in the final period.
That collapse must serve as a learning experience. The Bruins need to execute offensively down the stretch and ensure they don’t allow USC’s defense to dictate the pace of the game.
With the Big Ten title and postseason positioning on the line, this battle between UCLA and USC has all the makings of a classic. The Bruins will look to defend their home court and avenge their lone loss of the season, while the Trojans aim to complete a regular-season sweep and cement their dominance heading into March Madness.
Anticipate a fierce battle in Westwood as these two rivals push themselves to the limit with conference supremacy on the line.
