UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: 20-0 and Unstoppable
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine discusses the UCLA women’s basketball team and how it continues to etch its name in the history books. With a commanding 82-67 victory over No. 8 Maryland, the No. 1-ranked Bruins extended their perfect season to 20-0.
This game showcased UCLA’s strength as a team and marked their fifth victory over a ranked opponent this season.
From the opening tip, the Bruins asserted their dominance. Maryland entered the game with a strong 16-3 record, but UCLA’s balance of offensive firepower and defensive pressure proved too much to handle.
Junior center Lauren Betts stole the show with an extraordinary performance. She scored a career-high 33 points on an almost flawless 14-of-15 shooting night. Along the way, she reached the 1,000-career-point milestone, adding seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks to her stat line. Betts’ first half alone was a masterpiece — 24 points, the highest-scoring half of her career.
“It started with our defense,” Betts said after the game. “Once we started getting stops and locked in on that, it created easier touches for me in transition.”
Her humility and gratitude shone through as she credited her teammates and coaches for her success.
Betts wasn’t the only star of the game. Junior guard Kiki Rice delivered 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals. Rice’s chemistry with Betts continues to elevate UCLA’s offense.
“Lauren catches everything,” Rice said, emphasizing the ease of initiating plays with such a reliable target in the paint.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins started strong, with Betts scoring 14 points in the first quarter to help UCLA take a 20-15 lead. The second quarter saw Maryland fight back, but UCLA’s defense forced 12 turnovers to maintain a 39-34 halftime advantage.
The third quarter proved pivotal. UCLA’s defensive focus led to a quick 9-point lead within the first minute. Betts continued her dominance, tying her career high in points before the quarter ended.
Junior forward Timea Gardiner added a spark with two perfect 3-pointers as UCLA outscored Maryland 26-14, entering the final quarter with a commanding 65-48 lead. The Bruins sealed the game with composure in the fourth.
The Bruins, now 8-0 in Big Ten play, will return to Pauley Pavilion for a matchup against No. 23-ranked Minnesota on Sunday. As the last undefeated team in men’s or women’s college basketball, UCLA aims to continue its remarkable run.
