UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Record-Breaking Triumph
On the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine covers the UCLA women’s basketball team and how they continue to cement their place in history, improving to 17-0 with a commanding 83-67 win over Penn State at Walter Pyramid. The victory not only set a new program record for the best start to a season but also showcased the depth, leadership, and resilience of a team poised for greatness.
Junior center Lauren Betts delivered another standout performance, finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks — tying UCLA’s single-game record. While the stats were impressive, her impact went far beyond the numbers.
“Lauren really covered for us, especially on the defensive end and being an anchor of who we could go inside,” said UCLA coach Cori Close postgame. “She pretty much mitigates their go-to post player. People don’t want to go in there because they don’t want to have to deal with her.”
Betts’ ability to protect the rim and disrupt opponents’ strategies has been transformative for the Bruins. Beyond her physical dominance, Close praised Betts’ growth as a leader.
Betts herself was quick to deflect credit, emphasizing the team’s potential despite acknowledging a lackluster performance.
“I just think we didn’t show up the way we needed to today,” Betts said. “But I just know how capable we are as a team. … We just have to make sure we always hold ourselves to the highest standard at all times.”
Forward graduate student Angela Dugalić echoed Betts’ sentiment, acknowledging the team’s struggles and the challenges of maintaining focus.
“Each game that we’ve had this season, there’s always been something that has been challenging our neutral thinking,” Dugalić said. “But knowing our standard of this team, where we want to go, we have to improve a lot.”
The Bruins made the necessary adjustments, turning to their defense to spark transition opportunities and dictate the pace. Offensively, Close praised the team’s improvement in getting paint touches and playing inside-out basketball.
The Bruins’ next challenge will be on Monday at the Coretta Scott King Classic in Newark, New Jersey, where they will face Baylor. For Close, the game represents more than just basketball — it’s a moment to honor progress and unity.
