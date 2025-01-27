UCLA's Perfect Season Fueled by Legacy, Leadership
The UCLA women’s basketball team continued its historic season, extending its perfect record to 20-0 with an 82-67 victory over No. 8 Maryland on Sunday.
While the players’ on-court performance was nothing short of remarkable, Coach Cori Close used the postgame stage to emphasize not only the team’s success but also the broader impact of the sport and the lessons fueling their journey.
For Close, this game wasn’t just about two top-10 programs battling it out; it was a celebration of the legacy of women’s basketball.
“I love the tradition of history of women's basketball from both of our programs when we meet, and I think we have to celebrate that,” Close said. “All the people in the incredible history long before Brenda [Frese] and I were at the positions that we're in. ... We stand on [the shoulders of] the people that came before us.”
This acknowledgment set the tone for her reflections, tying UCLA’s present-day dominance to the sport’s rich history. Close’s comments underscored her belief that every game is an opportunity to honor the past while pushing the sport forward.
Close pointed to the third quarter as the pivotal moment in the Bruins’ victory. After a closely contested first half, UCLA came out with defensive intensity, starting the quarter with what Close referred to as a “kill” — three consecutive stops.
“I think we just had a mindset of we didn't care how it was going to happen," Close said. "We were going to force really difficult shots.”
Close highlighted junior guard Londynn Jones as a key catalyst for their defensive success, crediting her ball pressure for disrupting Maryland’s offense. The Bruins outscored the Terrapins 26-14 in the third quarter, building a lead they would never relinquish.
Close added that the team’s defensive identity goes beyond tactics — it’s rooted in pride and discipline.
“It’s about pride in our defense and doing it without fouling and understanding how we're built,” she said.
While Junior’s center Lauren Betts and guard Kiki Rice were the stars of the night, combining for 52 points, Close emphasized the importance of team chemistry and balance.
“We talked about Lauren... she’s killing it in there,” Close said. “So, if she doesn’t get a touch, someone else needs to be wide open.”
However, Close wasn’t content with the team’s current level of play, noting areas for improvement.
“I think that we have so much more growing to do on the defensive end,” she said. “As many weapons as we have on offense, we can't find our identity there. Our identity has to be with defense and rebounding.”
For Close, the journey isn’t just about winning games but about continual improvement. She urged her players to stay hungry and focused, reminding them of the responsibility that comes with being the nation’s top-ranked team.
As the Bruins navigate uncharted territory as the last undefeated team in men’s or women’s college basketball, Close stressed the importance of staying grounded.
“Being No. 1 ... if you want to keep it, have a bigger commitment to get better every day,” Close said. “Stay present, focused, and shut out the noise.”
Close herself continues to seek guidance from mentors who’ve led from the front, demonstrating her commitment to leading by example.
As UCLA prepares for its next matchup against No. 23-ranked Minnesota, Close’s words serve as a reminder of what drives this team.
“We’re proud, but we’re just scratching the surface of how good we can become,” she said.
