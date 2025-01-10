UCLA Stays Perfect, Crushes Purdue to Tie Program Record
The No. 1-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team delivered another commanding performance on Tuesday night, cruising past Purdue 83-49 at Mackey Arena. The victory not only marked the Bruins’ 16th straight win to open the season, tying a program record but also served as a testament to their identity and growth under Coach Cori Close.
Junior Lauren Betts led UCLA with 17 points and seven rebounds, showcasing her versatility in the post despite facing constant double teams. Timea Gardiner added 16 points, including a trio of fourth-quarter 3-pointers, while Kiki Rice and Janiah Barker chipped in 11 points each.
The Bruins set the tone early, scoring on their first four possessions, with four different players finding the basket. Close highlighted this opening sequence as emblematic of the team’s unselfish play and commitment to its principles.
“We're just really trying hard to play consistently to our identity,” she said after the game. “No matter what the score, no matter what the opponent, we’re trying to be us, to play to our identity and to play with consistency on the simplest of things. I love that we started out scoring our first four possessions, four different people scoring and assisting on three out of four of those. That’s a huge statement to make.”
Despite the dominant victory, Close emphasized that the Bruins are still evolving and striving for consistency in their execution.
“There’s still really a lot of room to grow,” Close said. “We really challenged our team with our talk, consistently talking in between the lines and playing with an edge about us with an attention to detail. I’m thankful for the opportunity, pleased with our first Big Ten road trip, and excited to keep growing with this team.”
Close also highlighted the logistical adjustments required for UCLA to thrive in their new conference, including the demands of a packed television schedule.
“If you want to be on TV more, you want to grow the game, you want to play in the number one conference in the country, you got to be willing to have some flexibility,” Close said. “There are only so many TV windows, so we have to sort of have a juxtaposition on that. If we want those opportunities, we have to be willing to make the most of whatever we have.”
Close commended the Bruins for their preparation and teamwork, particularly their ability to share the ball and create offense through defense.
“This team, with really the exception of one game all year, has started well,” Close said. “It’s a compliment to their preparation. More than anything else, I want our team to build the habit of mental and physical preparation to control the things under their control. That’s what we did today.”
Betts, who has been a focal point for opposing defenses, drew praise for her selflessness and adaptability.
“I challenged her — if they’re going to play you that way, be a great screener because it’s going to be an automatic double team,” Close said. “To have your leading scorer willing to play that kind of role, to say, ‘Okay, fine. If that’s the way they’re going to play me, I’m going to get my teammates some extra shots,’ is a real compliment to her selflessness.”
Close also took a moment postgame to acknowledge the ongoing battles against wildfires in Southern California, sending her thoughts to those affected.
“My thoughts and prayers are with all of the firefighters and the people battling the fires in Southern California right now,” Close said. “Their sacrifice to keep us safe is greatly appreciated, and I’m sending my thoughts and prayers their way with deep appreciation for what they do.”
With their record-setting start within reach, the Bruins return home to Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 12 to host Northwestern. As UCLA pushes deeper into Big Ten play, its focus remains on consistency, selflessness and embracing the challenges of a historic season.
