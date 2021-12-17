UCLA Women's Basketball Facing COVID-19 Protocols, Game Versus Texas Southern Not Played As Scheduled

Another group of Bruins had their contest called off this week.

The matchup between UCLA women's basketball (5-3) and Texas Southern (0-6) at Pauley Pavilion scheduled for Thursday night was not played due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced several hours before the supposed 7 p.m. opening tip. This comes on the heels of UCLA men's basketball having its game versus Alabama State called off on Wednesday after coach Mick Cronin entered COVID-19 protocols.

Both games have yet to be canceled or postponed, and remain in limbo as of Thursday night.

A UCLA Athletics spokesperson confirmed to All Bruins that the COVID-19 protocols that impacted Thursday's game were on the Bruins' side, but could not elaborate on possible positive tests or contact tracing. The spokesperson also could not confirm the vaccination rate of the team, but student on campus at UCLA this quarter were required to be vaccinated or submit an opt-out waiver before arriving in the fall.

UCLA had seven games impacted by COVID-19 in the 2020-2021 season, and this is their first so far this campaign.

The two teams of Bruins, of course, are not the only ones dealing with the virus in the sports world. The NBA and NFL are reevaluating their health and safety protocols, and each league has dozens of players who have tested positive in recent days.

How much it would take those leagues, the NCAA or UCLA to enter a hiatus remains to be seen. The Bruins' next game is scheduled for Sunday against Ohio State, but the status of the players and coaches in relation to COVID-19 could put that contest at risk of not being played either.

Texas Southern, on the other hand, will continue its elongated season-opening road trip by visiting USC on the other side of town Saturday afternoon. All six games the Tigers have played have been on the road this season, and 12 of their first 13 games will be away from home leading up to Jan. 8.

The impact on the two team's future schedules, as well as their leagues and the college sports landscape at large, will likely be determined in the coming days.

