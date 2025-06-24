Fellow 2026 Commits React to Xavier Warren's UCLA Pledge
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins landed their 22nd commit in the class of 2026 Monday after Georgetown, Texas wide receiver Xavier Warren announced his pledge to Westwood.
UCLA's class is growing to the strongest class in over a decade and Warren's fellow Westwood commits are loving it.
Four-star offensive lineman Micah "Champion" Smith has been among the most active Bruins commits on social media both celebrating new acquisitions and recruiting open prospects to UCLA. He's been loving every recruit that's come in along with him during this hot month of June.
Another UCLA offensive line commit, Cooper Javorsky, and three-star defensive lineman Yahya Gaad have also been vocal of new commits throughout the month. They couldn't tame their excitement either.
Foster in his second year and first full offseason as head coach has turned UCLA into a serious hotbed on the recruiting trail. Between cultivating a welcoming culture that promises loyalty and development, players are bought in within the first few moments of coming into contact with the program.
Warren, a 6-foot, 165-pounder is the No. 53 overall wide receiver in the nation according to 247Sports but is 91st in their Composite rankings. Warren visited Westwood on June 6 and is yet another commit in a stacked month of pledges. Of the 22 total commits, 14 of them have come in the month of June behind consecutive big visit weekends.
Warren ran track in high school and had a 10.32 100 as a sophomore. The Bruins are getting undeniable speed on the wide out position. Watching his 2024 Junior season highlight tape, Warren has exceptional speed at the break. Opposing defensive backs rarely, if ever, are able to catch up to him if he has a window to accelerate.
He has shown that he's a willing run blocker, clearing space in the secondary so his back can get a few extra yards. Warren also showed flashes of good route running that created space for his elite speed. If he gets the first step and has even a few feet of space on the defender, he will dust the opposition.
Despite entering a dead period, many reports suggest that there is more good news for Foster's recruiting class near. UCLA's 2026 recruiting class has already been an undeniable success, marking the Bruins' best class in over a decade. Every other pledge moving forward is a bonus.
