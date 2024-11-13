Dan Hurley Addresses Samson Johnson's Foul Habit: 'Stop Wrestling With People'
UConn Huskies senior center Samson Johnson is poised for a huge season, so long as he can stay out of foul trouble.
Picking up early (and often unnecessary) fouls has been an unfortunate theme across Johnson’s first two games of the 2024-25 season.
The hyper-athletic six-foot-ten big man has a huge opportunity in front of him this season, the momentous occasion of which Huskies head coach Dan Hurley believes is getting to Johnson’s head a bit.
When asked about Johnson’s fouling issue during a media availability session on Tuesday, Hurley stated that Johnson is dealing with a mental hurdle. Hurley also revealed that he’s urged Johnson to stop trying to be extra physical with other team’s big guys and instead rely on his advantage, that being his supreme leaping ability and overall athleticism.
"I just think it’s a mental thing," Hurley said. "It’s like, 'Okay, I’ve waited my time for the opportunity here. I’ve played behind Adama (Sanogo) and Donovan (Clingan). … I broke my foot, then I finally get on the court behind Donovan, and now is this opportunity for me.'"
"You got to want it bad enough, but not too bad where you make yourself antsy and jumpy," Hurley added. "Just go out there and fly around the court … stop getting into so many wrestling matches with people."
"Use your athleticism. Stop wrestling with people. Get off bodies and jump. Stop tangling up with people, and just get off bodies and use your athletic ability."
