UConn’s Dan Hurley Calls Out NCAA After Baylor’s NBA Addition

College basketball entered uncharted territory when Baylor announced it had added James Nnaji, a former NBA Draft pick, to its roster with immediate eligibility.

The decision, approved by the NCAA, pushed the sport into a new and uncomfortable conversation about boundaries, governance, and competitive balance. While Baylor insists it simply followed the rulebook, the ripple effects spread quickly across the country.

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley used the moment to raise a far bigger concern. His message was clear and urgent — college basketball is drifting without leadership, and the game needs someone to be accountable for its protection.

Baylor’s Eligibility Ruling Sparks National Debate

Baylor’s move stunned coaches and administrators because it broke a barrier few believed could be crossed. James Nnaji, a seven-foot center selected thirty-first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, became the first drafted men’s player ever cleared to compete in college basketball.

At twenty-one, Nnaji brought more than four years of EuroLeague experience and time with NBA Summer League rosters. Yet, he had never appeared in an NBA preseason or regular-season game. That distinction proved critical.

The NCAA ruled Nnaji eligible because he never signed an NBA contract, aligning his case with recent policy shifts that now allow certain G League players to return to college.

Baylor coach Scott Drew defended the decision by stressing responsibility to the program and its supporters.

“We owed it to Baylor and its fans to try to improve its team however it could — within the rules,” Drew said.

His approach mirrored actions taken by several programs including BYU, Oklahoma, Washington, Dayton, Santa Clara and Louisville, all of which recently added players with professional backgrounds.

Still, Nnaji’s situation stood apart. Two G League players committed to colleges earlier this season, but none had been drafted by an NBA team.

Hurley’s Call for Leadership Cuts to the Core

The eligibility ruling struck a nerve with Dan Hurley, one of the sport’s most influential voices. In a nearly three-minute message shared with CBS Sports, the UConn coach admitted disbelief when he first learned of the situation.

“I just assumed that when you stay in the draft or you get drafted that you would forgo your college eligibility,” Hurley said. “I was not aware of the loopholes in it.”

Hurley emphasized that his criticism was not aimed at Baylor or Scott Drew. He acknowledged that coaches will always act in their own interests if the rules allow it, noting that player empowerment through NIL and the transfer portal has changed the ecosystem permanently.

His frustration centered instead on the absence of direction at the top. “Who’s looking out for the shield, the college basketball shield?” Hurley asked. “Who’s protecting college basketball, one of the most special things we have in sports.”

He described March Madness as the second biggest annual sporting event and argued that such a product deserves structured oversight.

Hurley called for a commissioner modeled after figures like Roger Goodell or David Stern, someone empowered to create consistent guidelines and communicate them clearly. “It’s a frustrating game to play when you don’t know the rules and rules are being made up as you go,” he said.

While the NCAA later clarified it would not allow players who had signed NBA contracts to compete, Hurley viewed the move as reactive rather than visionary. For him, the issue was not one player or one school, but a system struggling to define itself in real time.

