Dan Hurley Reacts To UConn Huskies Season-Ending Loss
The UConn Huskies' season ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Florida Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
UConn kept it close with the one-seeded Gators for the entire game, and at one point, it looked like they could actually pull off the upset.
However, a cold streak from the Huskies to end the game allowed Florida to take and maintain a late lead.
UConn head coach Dan Hurley spoke to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson after the game and shared the message he gave his team following the loss.
"I thought we played with tremendous honor. I thought we played with the heart of a championship program, a program that's gone back-to-back. For a team to end what we really wanted to do, they were gonna have to put us down. Obviously, with a worthy opponent like that, there's honor in the way we went out," said Hurley.
"I just love 'em. I just love 'em. This year's been a real battle. We've had to battle and battle, and at times I don't think we've liked each other whole lot with some of the thing we've had to gone through together. But I don't think I'll ever love a team more than how hard they fought for what we were trying to accomplish and for the honor they played with today."
Hurley is notorious for being a passionate coach, and he was clearly showing that emotion here.
Of course, there will always be next year, but this was the last game that this Huskies group will play with one another, and it's clearly a group Hurley will look back on fondly even though they fell short of a championship.
