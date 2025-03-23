Huskies Report

Dan Hurley Reacts To UConn Huskies Season-Ending Loss

Dan Hurley said he'll "never love a team more" after the UConn Huskies' March Madness loss.

Tommy Wild

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley with center Tarris Reed Jr. (5) during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley with center Tarris Reed Jr. (5) during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies' season ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Florida Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

UConn kept it close with the one-seeded Gators for the entire game, and at one point, it looked like they could actually pull off the upset.

However, a cold streak from the Huskies to end the game allowed Florida to take and maintain a late lead.

UConn head coach Dan Hurley spoke to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson after the game and shared the message he gave his team following the loss.

"I thought we played with tremendous honor. I thought we played with the heart of a championship program, a program that's gone back-to-back. For a team to end what we really wanted to do, they were gonna have to put us down. Obviously, with a worthy opponent like that, there's honor in the way we went out," said Hurley.

"I just love 'em. I just love 'em. This year's been a real battle. We've had to battle and battle, and at times I don't think we've liked each other whole lot with some of the thing we've had to gone through together. But I don't think I'll ever love a team more than how hard they fought for what we were trying to accomplish and for the honor they played with today."

Hurley is notorious for being a passionate coach, and he was clearly showing that emotion here.

Of course, there will always be next year, but this was the last game that this Huskies group will play with one another, and it's clearly a group Hurley will look back on fondly even though they fell short of a championship.

TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

