Huskies Report

UConn Huskies Season Ends With Heartbreaking Loss To Florida

The UConn Huskies fell to the Florida Gators in the second round of March Madness.

Tommy Wild

Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) drives to the basket during the second half against Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) drives to the basket during the second half against Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UConn Huskies' quest for a three-peat and their historic NCAA Tournament winning streak is over.

The one-seeded Florida Gators defeated the Huskies 77-72 in the 2nd Round of March Madness on Sunday, officially ending UConn's season.

Although the Huskies have been eliminated from March Madness, they certainly didn't go down without a fight.

Heading into the tournament, many viewed Flordia as a heavy favorite to win the championship. However, UConn came close to knocking off the number one seed but couldn't prevail in the end.

Dan Hurley's team went into halftime tied at 31 and started to pull away in the early minutes of the second half.

It looked like the Huskies could pull off the upset as UConn held the lead for most of the second half.

However, the Huskies went cold from the floor in the final five minutes, allowing the Gators to go on a late run to seal the game.

Thomas Haugh (10) shoots for the basket as Connecticut Huskies center Tarris Reed Jr. (5) defends
Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) shoots for the basket as Connecticut Huskies center Tarris Reed Jr. (5) defends during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Florida took their first lead of the second half with 2:54 left on the clock, and they didn't go back after that.

As tight as this game was, UConn's offense struggled at times, making the loss much more heartbreaking.

The Huskies shot just 37.5 percent from the floor and just 27.6 percent from behind the arc as a team and still only lost by two points.

Liam McNeeley led the way in scoring with 22 points, and Alex Karaban also contributed 14 points. Samson Johnson also was also a key player, as he tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds.

While the Huskies battled for the entire game, the final minutes proved to be the difference maker in this matchup, and UConn unfortunately ended up on the wrong side.

More UConn Huskies Coverage

MORE: UConn Huskies Dismantle Arkansas State In Round One of March Madness

MORE: UConn Huskies Preview And Prediction: NCAA Tournament Round One vs Oklahoma

MORE: UConn Huskies Forward Given Elite March Madness Ranking

MORE: UConn Huskies Star Is A Player To Watch During March Madness

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

Home/Basketball