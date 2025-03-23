UConn Huskies Season Ends With Heartbreaking Loss To Florida
The UConn Huskies' quest for a three-peat and their historic NCAA Tournament winning streak is over.
The one-seeded Florida Gators defeated the Huskies 77-72 in the 2nd Round of March Madness on Sunday, officially ending UConn's season.
Although the Huskies have been eliminated from March Madness, they certainly didn't go down without a fight.
Heading into the tournament, many viewed Flordia as a heavy favorite to win the championship. However, UConn came close to knocking off the number one seed but couldn't prevail in the end.
Dan Hurley's team went into halftime tied at 31 and started to pull away in the early minutes of the second half.
It looked like the Huskies could pull off the upset as UConn held the lead for most of the second half.
However, the Huskies went cold from the floor in the final five minutes, allowing the Gators to go on a late run to seal the game.
Florida took their first lead of the second half with 2:54 left on the clock, and they didn't go back after that.
As tight as this game was, UConn's offense struggled at times, making the loss much more heartbreaking.
The Huskies shot just 37.5 percent from the floor and just 27.6 percent from behind the arc as a team and still only lost by two points.
Liam McNeeley led the way in scoring with 22 points, and Alex Karaban also contributed 14 points. Samson Johnson also was also a key player, as he tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds.
While the Huskies battled for the entire game, the final minutes proved to be the difference maker in this matchup, and UConn unfortunately ended up on the wrong side.
More UConn Huskies Coverage
MORE: UConn Huskies Dismantle Arkansas State In Round One of March Madness
MORE: UConn Huskies Preview And Prediction: NCAA Tournament Round One vs Oklahoma
MORE: UConn Huskies Forward Given Elite March Madness Ranking
MORE: UConn Huskies Star Is A Player To Watch During March Madness