Defeat UConn While You Can, Says Dan Hurley: 'Good Time For People To Play Us'
UConn Huskies Dan Hurley acknowledged on Friday that this is the best time of the year for opposing teams to play UConn.
No, it’s not because the Huskies have a holiday hangover; it’s because their best player is currently injured.
Hurley didn’t fail to note this variable during a pregame media session for UConn’s upcoming battle versus Georgetown.
“This is obviously a really good time for people to play us with Liam (McNeeley) out,” Hurley said.
Interestingly, Hurley also talked about how he was happier with the team’s performance versus Villanova (a loss) than he was during UConn’s victory over Providence.
“I felt really, really empty with the way that we played in that game (versus Providence),” Hurley said.
“There were more things to be excited about (versus Villanova). Jaylin Stewart’s production … the shooting, scoring, and clutch shots by Solo (Ball). Our ability to fight back and put ourselves in position to have a couple chances to win a great road game.”
Stewart’s impressive showing at Villanova signals a crucial development for a UConn team looking to maximize production out of its bench.
And while Ball looked like a certified number one option on offense versus Villanova (another exciting development for the Huskies), Hurley’s next mission for the sophomore sharpshooter is to improve his defense and get back to being an elite offensive rebounder, something Ball displayed during his freshman season.
Hurley believes the Huskies as a whole need to be tougher on the glass and embody a nastier mindset when they take the court.
The 12-4 squad has a chance to make a statement on Saturday on the road versus an upstart Hoyas program.
