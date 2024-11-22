Former UConn Star Makes NBA Debut For Grizzlies: 'I Felt Comfortable Out There'
A former UConn Huskies star shooting guard made his NBA debut for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
24-year-old Cam Spencer, who was drafted at No. 53 overall in the 2024 NBA draft, played nine minutes in Memphis’ victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. He tallied two assists and was 0-for-1 from the floor.
Spencer has been recovering from an ankle injury since the start of the season, which was the reason for his delayed debut as a pro.
After the game, Spencer spoke with reporters about what it felt like to finally step on an NBA court for the first time after missing multiple weeks.
“I’m a competitor man …. basketball is my first love, and when you get that taken away from you, it’s a difficult time,” Spencer said. “It makes it that much more special to be back out there tonight.”
“I’m focused on the next game now. Honestly, I want to get back out there and keep playing, but it’s a pretty surreal moment.”
“I just want to help our team win in any way that I can, whether it’s shooting, passing, playing good defense, whatever it is to help the team win is what I care about.”
“I felt comfortable out there. I haven’t been able to practice too much, but it’s second nature by the time you get out there … my teammates made it really easy for me to adjust to the game.”
Spencer wasn’t short of phenomenal playing for Dan Hurley and the national champion Huskies last season. He started all 40 games for UConn and averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on the way to a First Team All-BIG EAST selection.
Spencer is a big game player. He dropped 11 points and pulled down eight boards in the national title game versus Purdue to go along with two assists and two steals.
At six-foot-five, Spencer’s rebounding at the guard position should translate to the NBA. His shooting, passing, and natural feel for the pace of the game promise to make him an effective combo guard against defenses at the next level.
Spencer is on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies.
