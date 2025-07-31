Paige Bueckers' Comparison to Caitlin Clark Is Mind-Blowing
UConn legend and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is having an incredible rookie season, and it continues to get better and better.
Bueckers is outperforming Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in points, steals, blocks, and turnovers per game, along with field goal percentage, three-point percentage, free throw percentage, and true shooting percentage.
This is an impressive feat as Clark has proven to be one of the best players in the WNBA. Across Bueckers' 22 games in her rookie season, she is averaging 18.3 points per game along with 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals.
She is shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three. Bueckers was named an All-Star for her impressive season and is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award.
She was just as impressive across her four seasons at UConn, averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Bueckers is shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from behind the arc. She led the Huskies to win the National Championship in the 2024-25 season.
Bueckers is off to a great start to her WNBA career and is already outperforming Clark in multiple categories, solidifying her position as a star.
