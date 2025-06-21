Paige Bueckers Sends Message on First WNBA Technical Foul
Former UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers has achieved a ton of "firsts" so far through her rookie season in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings.
However, the young star unfortunately picked up another first in the team's contest against the Connecticut Sun on Friday night, as she received a technical foul during the second quarter. The call came after she drilled a two-pointer, as it looked like Beuckers wanted a foul call on the play. Instead, she was charged with a technical after saying something to the referee as she ran back on defense.
According to Bueckers after the game, she claimed that she "clapped twice and said and-one", while the referee said that she clapped in his face.
Despite receiving the technical foul, the rookie sensation helped lead the Wings to a close 86-83 victory over the Suns, picking up 21 points, seven assists and two steals during the contest. Her efforts throughout the 2025 WNBA season have taken league by storm, averaging 18 points, 5.8 assists and just over two steals a game.
Bueckers and the Wings will look to extend their current two-game win streak on Sunday when they take on the Washington Mystics on the road at 3:00 PM EST.
