Rising UConn Star Named to Julius Erving Watchlist
The UConn Huskies have a superstar in the making in Storrs, Connecticut. Guard Braylon Mullins, who hails from Greenfield, Indiana where he went to Greenfield-Central High School, has already been nationally recognized.
Recently Mullins was named to the Julius Erving Award Watchlist. The Erving award recognizes the top small forward of the year. To be named to a watchlist before having even played a regular season basketball game with the Huskies is quite the accomplishment.
Mullins had the nickname "Mr. Basketball" in Indiana and was also a McDonald's All American in 2025. Along with these accomplishments, Mullins also was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana and was ranked as a 5-star prospect coming out of high school.
In 2025 as a senior at Greenfield-Central, Mullins helped lead his team to a 23-4 record while averaging 32.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.7 steals per game. He also shot a high number of 47 percent from three-point land. There's a reason that head coach Dan Hurley and company recruited him and why he was named to the Erving Award Watch List.
Mullins also had a huge accomplishment in being Greenfield-Central's all-time leading scorer while he was in high school. Mullins set the record by scoring 2,158 points and back on February 23, he scored a career high 52 points in a game which was also a school record.
Mullins' Bright Future With UConn
Mullins is going to be an absolute superstar in Storrs for Hurley and company. The Huskies definitely did their homework and made sure they were recruiting the right kind of player. But unfortunately for Hurley and co, Mullins will not be able to debut when the Huskies open their season on Monday November 3 when the New Haven Chargers come to town.
Mullins recently suffered an ankle injury. On October 24, the team announced that he suffered the injury in practice and he would need about six weeks to recover from the injury. Hurley will have to do his best to adjust to his young upcoming phenom being out for a bit to open the year.
Mullins was highly recruited out of high school as one of the top prospects in the 2025 class and he immediately has to miss time with an injury. But luckily for Mullins, six weeks is not too long and he can get back on the court within the next two months and get into games and start showing the Huskies what they signed up for.
For Mullins, being named to this watchlist is quite an accomplishment. He is going to be ready to show Huskies fans and Hurley what they are getting in him as soon as he is recovered.
