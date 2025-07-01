This Newcomer Could Have Massive Impact for UConn Huskies
The UConn Huskies have been one of the most active programs in the transfer portal this offseason.
With the work they've done to bring in some high-impact players, Dan Hurley's squad is receiving some strong recognition heading into next season.
In ESPN's Jeff Borzello's latest way-too-early top 25 rankings, the analyst named UConn as his fourth-best team in the country.
Borzello noted that out of all the new players on UConn's roster, Silas Demary Jr. could have the biggest impact on the Huskies next season.
"Point guard play was critical to UConn's back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024, but the Huskies took a step back last season without Tristen Newton running the show," wrote Borzello.
"With Demary, coach Dan Hurley will look to get back to the big, playmaking point guard model that won him those titles. Demary averaged 18.3 points and 3.5 assists over his final 10 games last season at Georgia."
Silas saw tremendous growth at Georgia between his freshman and sophomore seasons. Last season, he averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 39 percent from the floor and 37 percent from behind the arc.
As Borzello noted, UConn didn't have a true point guard on the roster last season, and Demary's addition will allow Solo Ball to play more off-ball, which is more of a natural position for him.
With Silas' addition and the rest of UConn's roster, the Huskies should once again be one of the top teams in the BIG EAST and a national championship contender.
