Dallas Wings Guard Reveals Thoughts on Relationship With Paige Bueckers
While former UConn Huskies star and now Dallas Wings' guard Paige Bueckers is off to a phenomenal start to her rookie season in the WNBA, the growing pains for her new team are quite evident this season.
Through her first 13 games of the 2025 season, Bueckers leads her team with 18.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. However, the young talent's efforts this year have been overshadowed by the franchise's 5-13 record.
Despite all the woes Dallas has faced this season, star guard Arike Ogunbowale told reporters on Friday that her chemistry with Bueckers on the court is still growing.
"Yeah, I think we're still growing," Ogunbowale told reporters on Friday. "We're figuring out each other's tendencies. But obviously there's three other people on the court. Not just us. So being able to play with all five of us — the starters, the bench. Just being able to build that chemistry, that you can see that a lot of the teams that have been together for a lot of years. So obviously we've only been together for a couple of months, but it's going to keep growing. And I'm excited about that."
After averaging 19.8 points and 2.1 steals per game throughout her four-year career with the Huskies, Buecker was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The highly-acclaimed playmaker finished off her collegiate career with a National Championship victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks while recording 17 points, six rebounds and two steals in the 82-59 win.
