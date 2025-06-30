Why UConn Huskies' Newest Addition Will Have Huge Impact in 2025
After losing to the Florida Gators in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, head coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies will look to redeem themselves heading into the new season.
However, one major issue the program will face this upcoming year is replacing the production that was lost this offseason. But with a little help from the transfer portal, Hurley may have found a key addition in guard Silas Demary Jr.
Coming out of high school, Demary was rated as the No. 11 combo guard and the No. 2 player out of state of North Carolina in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. While many believed the talented playmaker would commit to USC, Demary flipped the script and landed with the Georgia Bulldogs. In his two years under head coach Mike White, the 6-foot-5 talent averaged 11.6 points per game, while becoming the program's second-highest scorer in 2024 with 13.5 points per game.
Despite all his success in the Southeastern Conference, Demary was in pursuit of better, as he entered the transfer portal in March. Shortly after leaving the Bulldogs, he announced his commitment to the Huskies with the intention of being the next great point guard for the program.
While the Huskie fanbase was thrilled with the commitment of Demary, UConn veteran guard Solo Ball expressed his excitement when talking to Zach Schumaker, stating that the duo "can be really special together."
"I think we can be really special together," Ball said. "We can both play on and off the ball, so I think that's what makes us deadly."
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, UConn will have to find a way to replace the production of the team's leading scorer last year, Liam McNeeley, after he was selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Luckily, the combination of both Ball and Demary gives Hurley an excellent backcourt duo. Demary does a terrific job of scoring from inside the arc, while also possessing the size to finish at the basket. Demary's ability to finish inside paired with Ball's 41.4 three-point percentage in 2024 creates multiple ways the Huskies can generate offense next season.
