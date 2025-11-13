Three Takeaways From UConn's Win Over Loyola-Chicago
The UConn Huskies and head coach Geno Auriemma had no problem with the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers as this one was a route from the start. The Huskies defeated the Ramblers 85-31 in a matchup that was never close even from the opening tip-off.
The Ramblers were insanely outmatched by the Huskies in Storrs as this was a runaway pretty fast. The Huskies led 41-14 at halftime and never looked back since then. The Huskies improve to a measly 3-0 on the early season and look just about as dominant as they did last season when they won the National Championship.
Outside of the drubbing, there are some positives they can take away from this game. There are really not any negatives which is always a good sign for the reigning champs.
1. Serah Williams got more involved and looked good in this one
One of my keys to the game was getting Williams more involved in the game plan. This one was expected to be a blowout from the start, and that is exactly what it ended up being. She finished the game 5-8 from the field with 10 points. A decent night for her.
The Huskies needed to look more to their depth players outside of Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd and that is exactly what they did. A good performance from Williams, and she can build on that for the next game.
2. KK Arnold got more involved in the game plan and also had a good game
Arnold was another player outside of Strong and Fudd that needed to get going. She did just that as she finished the game with 11 points on 4-7 from the field. She is another player that the Huskies need to get more involved in the offense as the year goes on.
Arnold is used to playing alongside former Huskies legend and current WNBA superstar Paige Bueckers. But without Bueckers now, Arnold is going to have to find her game again. She did in this matchup; it was a nice little night for her and she was another player that stepped up.
3. The Huskies dominated the turnover battle
A huge aspect of the game that will win a bunch of games in the future is the turnover battle. The Huskies ran away with this as well as the Ramblers committed 36 turnovers to the Huskies' 12 (holy moly).
That is a huge difference that will seriously help the Huskies down the line. They did such a good job at this, and Auriemma should be proud of them. What a big difference and domination all night long by this Huskies squad. This team very well could go back-to-back.
