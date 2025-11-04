Three Takeaways from UConn's Win Over New Haven
The college basketball season is finally upon us and it's finally time to kick back into high gear and get rolling as the calendar turns to November. The UConn Huskies got back into action as they hosted Opening Night at home against the local New Haven Chargers to begin their season and the Huskies got the win.
The Huskies defeated the Chargers 79-55 and started out the season in front of the home fans on a high note as they improve to 1-0. But there are some really positive things to take away from the victory as the Huskies did several things well.
1. Alex Karaban found his shot from the early going and looked strong
From the opening tip-off till the end of the game for the Huskies, it seemed like Karaban was ready to go and had his shot. He just seemed calm, cool, and collected all game long.
Karaban had himself a night as he led the Huskies in points with 19 and shot 6-10 from the field and also shot 3-4 from three-point land. And Huskies fans just know when Karaban is feeling confident from the field and especially confident shooting the three-ball, it is going to be a good night.
And a good night it was. Karaban was rolling all night long as he was one of the main reasons that the Huskies won this game.
2. Solo Ball was all over the court even though he struggled shooting the ball
Usually, if you are one of the best players on someone's basketball team, you are expected to shoot the ball well. That was not the case for Solo Ball as he only shot 4-14 from the field, but he did still end up with 18 points which was second on the team.
But the more impressive thing about Ball's game was the fact that he ended up with 2 blocks and a steal and 5 rebounds to go with those 18 points. He was not great offensively, but he was still making plays all over the court.
If UConn's stars are going to struggle, they need to have a game like Ball did in this one. Ball was doing everything he could defensively, and it really showed.
3. The Huskies defended the 3-ball really well
The Huskies did one thing really well in this game even though a lot of their effort was sloppy. And that one thing that they did really well, was defend the three-ball.
The Chargers finished the game shooting 3-14 from three-point land and defending the three-point arc that well, is always going to win games. The Huskies taking away the three-point line at that efficiency, says a lot about head coach Dan Hurley's gameplan.
This was one of the major reasons they pulled off this win. And this is a recipe for success down the line for the Huskies if they want to continue to win games.
