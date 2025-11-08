UConn's Azzi Fudd Compares New vs. Paige Bueckers Slam Covers
UConn's Azzi Fudd recently opened up about the differences between her two SLAM magazine covers on the new episode of "Fudd Around and Find Out."
The first in 2021 featured teammate Paige Bueckers, while her latest solo shoot showcased a creative evolution. Fudd's candid comparison reveals how much her approach to storytelling has changed through fashion and sports media.
What Made Azzi Fudd's New SLAM Cover Different From Her First?
When discussing the contrast between her covers, Fudd didn't hold back. She said, "It was very different. The one that I did with Paige my freshman year, it was I guess we did do another look. It was mainly jersey though, mainly in our uniform. We did do another look, but it just wasn't nearly as fun or exciting like style-wise as this past one."
The 2021 cover alongside Bueckers focused on traditional basketball imagery. Both wore their UConn uniforms with minimal creative styling. While meaningful for two freshman stars, the shoot lacked the artistic depth Fudd experienced this time around.
Fudd noted, "It just wasn't as creative. that didn't tell like our outfits were just that outfits. They didn't tell a story like this one. There was no background. There were no cool nails, cool makeup, cool hair."
Her recent shoot featured stylist Sydnee Paige, who created custom looks including a KidSuper suit made from chopped-up jerseys. The nail art honored past UConn greats like Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird, and Diana Taurasi. Every detail carried meaning and purpose.
Despite the stark differences, Fudd showed respect for her first cover. She explained, "Um, I mean, your first one is always super special and be able to do that with Paige was really special, but this one was definitely I just felt like there was more more story behind absolutely every detail in it, which I loved. I love when there's a meaning behind something."
How Did Fans React to the SLAM Cover Leak?
The excitement turned sour when the cover leaked online before the official release. Ashanti expressed frustration, saying, "Our what the 'fud' of the week is a cover shoot leaking. Devastating. This it's not supposed to come out yet. Well, it's out now, but I was very confused."
Co-host Ashanti added, "Yes, girl. I was over here. I wanted to comment so bad, but you know, I'm trying to, you know, keep it cute. Keep it cute. But I really want to be like, I get that you guys are excited and you guys are fans, but like hold it down. Hold it down."
Now Fudd shifts focus to the court. UConn faces Florida State on Sunday, November 9, at 4:30 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion. After scoring 20 points in the season opener against Louisville, Fudd aims to lead the Huskies toward another championship run.
Fudd's evolution from her first SLAM cover to her latest showcases growth beyond basketball, proving she's ready to tell her own story.
