UConn HC Reveals Personality Inspirations
Earlier this week, UConn head coach Dan Hurley sat down with ESPN’s “Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle.” Where the two-time NCAA National Championship-winning coach spoke with the ESPN personalities about the ups and downs of his life in preparation for Hurley’s book Never Stop: Life, Leadership, and What It Takes to Be Great.
The first conversation topic was Hurley’s eccentric and at times tense personality, with Evan Cohen stated that Hurley was made up of the old school Big East football coaching mentality, and if he would have been better then than he is now. Hurley’s response?
“Well, I think my results are good right now.”
Hurley goes on to explain, “It's just not as received as well today. You know, for me, just growing up, it was John Thompson, Louis Carnesecca, you know, my coach in college, P.J. Carlesimo. Coaches were kind of larger in life, you know? They were very charismatic.”
“And then you go to the NFL, it was like, I idolize coaches like Bill Parcells and Dick Vermeil and, you know, Bill Walsh, you know, like, that's where I kind of developed my own coaching mindset mentality. So, yes, you know, when people are losing their mind because I'm coaching with intensity and I'm kind of old school with my values, I think that we need more coaches like that. Obviously, you got to have great relationships with the players to be as tough on them and as demanding as I am, but I think sports are better when you have coaches that get their team to play to the max.”
The Huskies are heading into this season toppled with several expectations, including to vie for Hurley’s third title in what would be his 8th year at the helm. Yet there have been deserved questions thrown at Hurley and his team regarding big aspects on the floor, perhaps the biggest being the starting lineup with incoming five-star Braylon Mullins.
Later in the interview, Hurley expanded on the topic,
“I am a monster. Right? I mean, I'm a monster. When I get there, I'm intense. So, imagine what I would be like if I didn't have a morning routine with my Bible, my prayer, my meditation, my journaling, my exercise. Like, if I didn't prioritize my sleep and my nutrition, right? If I didn't, like, go and have my own mental skills coach and therapist, these are the things that I do just to balance myself out enough so that you only see this version. Imagine if I wasn't doing this s***.”
Hurley’s attitude, while at times may make him unlikable to the public, has delivered success to the highest level. Not just for him and his UConn team but for the players he has sent to the NBA.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!