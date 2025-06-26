UConn's Dan Hurley Had Wholesome Message for Liam McNeeley After NBA Draft Selection
For the third consecutive year, the UConn Huskies had a player selected in the first round of the NBA draft, as standout forward Liam McNeeley was drafted with the No. 29 pick by the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
McNeeley played just one season for the Huskies before turning pro, but he was a key player for Dan Hurley and Co. during his brief stay in Storrs, Conn.
After seeing McNeeley get his name called at the Barclays Center on Wednesday night, Hurley took to social media to congratulate his former player. The Huskies coach also showed a photo of his updated wall honoring UConn stars who were selected in the first round of the NBA draft.
"Exclusive Club… On the Wall… This guy is special and will have a big time NBA career!," wrote Hurley on X.
As a freshman, McNeeley played 32.1 minutes per night and started 26 of 27 games for UConn. He averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists, though he struggled with his shot a bit, shooting at a 38.1% clip from the field.
Since Hurley took over as head coach of the Huskies in 2018, the program has sent 10 players to the NBA, including five as first-round picks––James Bouknight (2021), Jordan Hawkins (2023), Donovan Clingan (2024), Stephon Castle (2024) and McNeeley (2025).