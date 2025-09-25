UConn Coach Taking Lessons From Around The World
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has reeled in basketball fans around the world thanks to his high-energy attitude, legendary name and standout defenses. Last season saw a temporary setback in the momentum that two National Championships had built him. It is the same old Dan Hurley, and his ability to adapt year in and year out has kept him at the top of the basketball world.
Even if it means getting visits from NBA coaches Tom Thibodeau and Joe Mazzulla.
“I mean, hanging out with Tibbs for a couple of days was, you know, highlights for me. I love Tibbs…my kindred spirit, Joe Mazzulla was in, we spent some time with Joe.”
While Thibodeau and Mazzulla have each dazzled NBA courts with their elite minds and surely had an impact on Hurley, the former Rhode Island and Wagner coach made a concerted effort to extend the fact that there are ideas he soaks up from across the globe.
“We’ve had international people through here, and now I think this time of year, you still get more of the NBA. People start to come in here. You know, I think we got high school coaches in here, we get Division II, Division III, coaches. I think I get the best ideas. You know, for me as a coach, from, like, Europe, Division II, Division III.”
Earlier in the same conference, Hurley was asked about his thoughts on overseas recruiting.
“Yeah, I think it’s, maybe a thing for us is, we’re looking for, players that want to be coached, I think, you know, an advantage with, maybe some of the international kids is like, they’re getting coached harder overseas when they’re younger,” Hurley said.
“The coaches overseas aren’t afraid that their kids are gonna change high schools or AAU teams or what have you. So I just think that there’s a culture, you know, over there to where they could acclimate to hard practices and commanding coaches, and the type of structure we put around them. So that’s appealing," he continued.
Perhaps some of those same ideas Hurley likes are foundations across Division II and III colleges across the nation.
Whatever the cause may be, it has a history of working. Hurley has compiled a 165-69 record with the Huskies and is in the process of building another national title contender. This team has its fair share of plaudits from across the nation and even in early bracketology work.
