UConn Facing LSU at Neutral Location Next Season

The UConn Huskies will take on one of the better teams in women's basketball next season in a high-profile matchup.

Rebecca Lobo of ESPN reported on A Touch More: The Podcast with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe that UConn and LSU will face off against each other next season in a neutral location in Nashville, Tenn., with ESPN broadcasting the event. She didn't mention the location of the venue, but a likely location would be Bridgestone Arena, the home of the Nashville Predators of the NHL.

The Huskies and Tigers now get a chance to give fans a non-conference matchup that they're excited for, pitting two of the best squads in the nation.

History of UConn vs. LSU

UConn and LSU have faced off eight times in the all-time series, with UConn winning seven times and losing just once.

They last had a home-and-away series about a decade ago, with UConn blowing out LSU 86-40 on Dec. 21, 2015 at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. and then winning the most recent matchup, 76-53 at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, La. on Nov. 20, 2016.

Nov 20, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers forward Ayana Mitchell (5) and Connecticut Huskies center Natalie Butler (51) go for a rebound during the second half of the game between Connecticut Huskies and Louisiana State Tigers at Maravich Assembly Center. Connecticut Huskies won 76-53. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The first meeting between the Huskies and Tigers took place on Jan. 16, 2006 at Gampel Pavillion in Storrs, Conn. in a top five ranked matchup. It was a close contest, with the No. 5 Huskies just edging out the No. 3 Tigers for a 51-48 victory.

UConn and LSU then met on Feb. 11, 2007 in Baton Rouge, pitting the No. 5 ranked team vs. the No. 7 ranked team for a top 10 matchup.

The Huskies came away with just a slim, 72-71 victory ending a 43-game winning streak for the Tigers at home. Tigers forward Porsha Phillips hit a buzzer-beater, but her foot was on the line, making it two points instead of a 3-pointer, which would've sent the game to overtime.

LSU got their revenge on UConn later on that season in the NCAA Tournament with a 73-50 blowout victory in the Elite Eight at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

UConn started their winning in the series the following year, going into the Maravich Center as the No. 1 team and escaping with a five-point victory, 74-69 over No. 6 LSU on Feb. 25, 2008.

The series then became more lopsided for the next two matchups, with the No. 1 Huskies defeating the unranked Tigers, 76-63 at the XL Center on Jan. 3, 2009 and then 81-51 at Gampel Pavillion on Nov. 28, 2010.

What Makes This Matchup Exciting

Kim Mulkey is in her fifth season as head coach of LSU and this will represent her first meeting vs. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma since making the move.

LSU has had success under Mulkey, winning the 2023 NCAA Tournament and making the Elite Eight the past two seasons.

Auriemma and Mulkey faced off nine times when she was the head coach of Baylor, with UConn having a slight 5-4 advantage in the series.

Jan 13, 2014; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Kim Mulkey speaks with Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma before the game at The Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This included UConn beating Baylor twice in the NCAA Tournament, 70-50 in the 2010 Final Four for their first ever meeting and then 69-67 in the 2021 Elite Eight, the last time the two coaches met up.

Both teams have great players and will add more next offseason, making for one of the better non-conference games in the 2026-27 campaign.

