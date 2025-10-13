UConn HC Excited for Star Forward's Season
The UConn Huskies are no stranger to having stars on their hands, and head coach Geno Auriemma is excited to see what forward Sarah Strong is bringing to the table in just her second year in the NCAA
“You know, when you go from high school to freshman year in college, you don't know much,” Auriemma said during Preseason Media Availability. “And you also don't understand your body much. All of a sudden, playing a year of college basketball and going as far as we did, winning a national championship, then you spend the summer working on all the stuff. I don't even mean basketball stuff. She just looks different. I mean, she just looks like a different person.”
Strong was the No. 1-ranked recruit of her class. She joined UConn with three NCISAA state titles, a 2024 Naismith High School Player of the Year title, and multiple gold medals with USA Basketball. Yet, even with all the accolades, transitioning from high school to the UConn basketball team is no small jump.
Despite making that jump, Strong faced the Big East with ease. Her freshman season was historic. Strong started all 40 games and made a freshman NCAA record for most points in the tournament with 114 points.
With 657 points on the season, she became just the second Husky, after Maya Moore, to score 600+ points as a rookie. With 12 double-doubles, she was consistent throughout the NCAA tournament.
In fact, in the national championship match against the Gamecocks, she made 24 points and 15 rebounds. However, according to Auriemma, that was just the beginning.
“Every day, there isn't a day that goes by that one of the coaches and I don't look at each other and go, 'Man, there's just something about her right now,'” Auriemma said. “I can't wait. I look forward to going to practice just to see what might happen next, some things she might pull off.”
Despite Strong's impressive numbers and gameplay last season, one major issue she had was her lack of assertiveness. Her sophomore season promises more confidence. Strong has evolved from a freshman who mostly dominated in the paint to a player capable of working with guards and bigs.
With a frontcourt now stacked with Ice Brady, Ayanna Patterson, and transfer Serah Williams, Strong can expand her game beyond the baseline, improving both her versatility and defensive presence.
