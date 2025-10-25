UConn's Geno Auriemma Hilariously Roasts Paige Bueckers' Fashion
Paige Bueckers reunited with the UConn Huskies for the program's national championship ring ceremony, and legendary head coach Geno Auriemma wasted no time roasting his former star. The Dallas Wings guard became the target of Auriemma's signature humor when he spotted her outfit choice.
The first thing Geno said when Paige sat down was, "Who pairs white socks with black shoes?" The whole crowd erupted in laughter at the fashion critique.
The playful conversation continued throughout the night. Bueckers fired back at her coach during her speech, telling the packed arena, "It was my last time in game where I could give him some s***." She joked that when Auriemma told her he loved her after winning the championship, she told him she hated him right back.
What Makes Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma's Bond So Special?
Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers share one of college basketball's most entertaining relationships. Since Paige arrived at UConn in 2020, the two have traded jokes and playful insults.
Auriemma uses humor to keep his stars humble. He once called Paige "Kardashian" because she was "famous for being famous." He's constantly exaggerating, telling players they're the worst or dumbest, but everyone knows he doesn't mean it.
Paige learned to match his energy. On Sue Bird's podcast, she shared her favorite Geno moment: "He'll say, 'I've been coaching for 40 years, I've seen it all.' Then the next practice he'll be like, 'That's the dumbest s*** I've ever seen, I've never seen that before in my life.'"
The relationship is built on mutual respect and love. When UConn won the 2025 championship, they shared an emotional hug on the sideline. Hours later, Geno joked that Paige only had "one" championship compared to other UConn legends who had multiple rings.
When the Dallas Wings fired coach Chris Koclanes after one season, fans quickly compared him to Auriemma. People posted old videos of Geno delivering intense huddle speeches, shouting about player movement without the ball and demanding constant activity like screening or cutting.
Auriemma's coaching philosophy centers on body language, effort, and teamwork. He expects players to arrive ready every day, not needing motivation. His demanding style has produced 12 NCAA championships and over 1,200 wins.
After the Wings' coaching change, Auriemma offered advice about finding the right coach for Bueckers. He emphasized that any coach can succeed if there's mutual trust and collaboration.
The ring ceremony showed why Auriemma and Bueckers' relationship works so well. The playful roasting is just his love language, and Paige embraces it completely.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!