UConn Locks In Two Key 2026 Recruits
The UConn Huskies' 2026 class just took a big step forward on National Signing Day. Connecticut secured two top-50 prospects for the 2026–27 season, and Dan Hurley is just getting started. Junior County and Colben Landrew are officially part of the Huskies. And Hurley had something to say about the two.
“When we think about Junior and Colben, we see an opportunity for these guys to, you know, work and earn their way into impact positions as freshmen,” Hurley said. “I think these guys will be on the court, they're going to be helping us win really, really early in their career because of the family background and the programs that they've played in, you know, whether they're the grassroots programs that were winning championships or competing, you know, in the best league, the best leagues that you could play in as an amateur player.”
And County could do just that for Hurley’s program. The 6-foot-5 combo guard from Wasatch Academy has become who he is by playing a schedule packed with national-level opponents and high-pressure games. He averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on the EYBL circuit.
County also led Wasatch to 25 wins and a Chipotle Nationals quarterfinal. UConn values guards who can adapt quickly; County arrives already used to that expectation. Meanwhile, Landrew brings an entirely different profile with the same level of readiness.
Landrew, the 6-foot-6 wing that led Wheeler High to a Class 6A state championship while averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. His combination of scoring, physicality, and versatility helped him surge from outside the top-100 into a consensus top-30 ranking.
Additionally, Landrew boasts a strong frame and 3SB performance, earning him First Team All-Circuit honors. His invitation to the Team USA Junior National mini-camp only reinforced his trajectory.
Last but not least, it is no secret that the Huskies lean heavily on recruits who come from disciplined families, programs that demand accountability, and systems where success is earned, not gifted. And Hurley had something to say about the two families, too.
“And then the messaging that they're going to get and they've gotten, you know, from those people that surround them closest, which is the families. I think we've got UConn Nation is going to love the County family. UConn Nation is going to love the Landrew family. We bring great families into the programs that bring young men in that are about the right things, and then the fan base embraces those families, you know, whether it's on social or in person. I think UConn Nation is going to love the families that we're bringing on board. They're our type of people,” added Hurley.
Why Did Junior County and Colben Landrew Pick UConn Over Heavyweights Chasing Them?
County’s decision came after a nationwide recruitment and a barrage of campus visits. He had names like Arizona, Indiana, Maryland, and Purdue looking to land him. However, County said it was “the feeling” he got while watching practice, talking with Hurley, and walking around campus that led him to Storrs.
"We have a great relationship and I love the intensity," said County, talking about Hurley. "I think that's why he's able to get the best out of his players every day." He also added that with the Huskies, he could grow into “the best version” of himself.
Meanwhile, Landrew’s reasoning hit a similar note but with a different tone. His recruitment was a national spectacle, capped off with a red UConn cap on a CBS Sports broadcast. Schools from Louisville to Texas A&M pushed for him, but his decision was rooted in the connection he felt with Hurley.
“Coach Hurley is fully committed to his team. He is exactly the kind of coach I want and need to play for,” Landrew said.
Landrew is coming off a breakout season. He enters his final season at Wheeler as a Second Team MaxPreps Junior All-American and leading the Wildcats to a Class AAAAAA state title. Landrew wanted a program that could match his momentum with structure, and the Huskies do just that for him.
