UConn's Dan Hurley Talks Recruiting Strategy: 'I’m Just Authentically Myself'
The UConn Huskies don’t use bells and whistles when trying to woo recruits to the program, and it’s worked out for them big time.
Dan Hurley’s program has landed three massive recruits this cycle in Braylon Mullins, Darius Adams, and Eric Reibe. The Huskies also added icing to the cake when they received a commitment last week from a fourth stud — Australian shooting guard Jacob Furphy.
How has UConn done it? Well, winning back-to-back national championships and sending several players to the NBA certainly helps, as does a trio of elite assistants/recruiting stars in Kimani Young, Luke Murray, and Tom Moore surrounding Hurley.
Hurley’s philosophy of authenticity also plays a colossal role in UConn’s recruiting success, however, and this authenticity is something that in a way defines the entire program.
Hurley was asked about how he recruits during a guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and the two-time national champion coach preached the value of authenticity.
“We use a filter system, and it’s just by being authentic,” Hurley said. “And not trying to misrepresent the demands of the program, what it’s going to be like to play here, just how demanding I am as a coach, how the expectation is that it’s gonna be about UConn’s success.”
“And then we’re going to do everything in our power to get you to your individual goals.”
“We’re ourselves during the recruiting process. When the guys come on visits, I’m just authentically myself. I don’t try to be somebody I’m not. I make them watch a practice so they see … what our coaching style is like.”
“We don’t overpromise things. Our recruiting pitch is not about outbidding people in the NIL.”
