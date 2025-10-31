UConn’s Sarah Strong Earns Spot on Elite Award Watchlist
UConn Huskies sophomore forward Sarah Strong continues to collect accolades ahead of her second season with Connecticut.
The rising star was named to the 20-player watch list for the 2026 Katrina McClain Award, which honors the nation’s top power forward in Division I women’s college basketball.
Presented by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the award has recognized the position’s best since 2018.
For Strong, whose freshman year already ranks among the most dominant in UConn history, this latest recognition solidifies her status as one of the premier players in the college game.
Strong's Record-Breaking Freshman Season
Strong’s inclusion among the nation’s elite comes as no surprise after a historic debut campaign. The Durham, North Carolina native shattered UConn’s freshman rebounding record with 356 and became only the second player in program history — joining Maya Moore — to surpass 600 points in her first season, finishing with 657.
She led the team in rebounds, steals with 92, blocks with 66, and field goal percentage at 58.6 percent while averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
Her all-around dominance earned her a stack of postseason honors, including 2025 WBCA National Freshman of the Year, WBCA All-America recognition, AP Second Team All-America, and the BIG EAST Freshman of the Year award.
She also led UConn with 12 double-doubles, scored in double figures 37 times, and recorded 15 games of at least 20 points. Strong’s excellence carried into March, where she delivered one of the most remarkable NCAA Tournament runs by a freshman.
Averaging 19 points and 11.7 rebounds, she set an NCAA record with 114 total points in the tournament. In the national title win over South Carolina, she notched 24 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists — becoming the first player ever to hit those marks in a championship game.
Recognition, Legacy, and a Bright Future
The Katrina McClain Award carries significant prestige within women’s basketball. Named after the two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year, McClain’s legacy includes two Olympic gold medals, one bronze, and three FIBA World Championship medals.
UConn’s own Napheesa Collier claimed the honor in 2019, adding to the program’s rich history at the power forward position. Now, Strong has a chance to follow that tradition.
This preseason, Strong’s name has appeared across virtually every major watch list. ESPN ranked her No. 1 in its Top 25 players for the 2025–26 season, while USA TODAY Sports selected her as a unanimous pick for the Preseason All-America First Team.
She was also chosen as the BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year and earned Preseason AP All-America status. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma, who recruited the former No. 1 high school prospect to Storrs, praised Strong’s relentless drive to improve.
“Her eyes make me nervous because it’s like she’s looking right into my soul, wanting to completely comprehend what I’m saying because she craves the information so that she can be better,” Auriemma said.
With her combination of skill, discipline, and focus, Strong is poised to anchor another championship run for UConn — and possibly add her name to the prestigious list of Katrina McClain Award winners.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!