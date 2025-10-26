UConn HC Gives Azzi Fudd Special Honor
In a touching pregame moment at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, UConn Huskies women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma presented graduate guard Azzi Fudd with a special game ball to recognize her 1,000th career point.
The milestone, achieved during UConn’s national championship victory over South Carolina in April, came full circle as Auriemma handed Fudd the ball at center court before the Huskies’ exhibition game against Southern Connecticut State.
A Milestone Etched in Championship Glory
When Fudd joined the 1,000-point club on April 6 during the 2025 NCAA championship game, the moment carried weight far beyond the box score.
Entering the title matchup with 990 points, she crossed the milestone early in the second quarter with a smooth jumper that helped UConn build momentum against the defending champions. She finished the game with 24 points, five rebounds, and three steals on 9-of-17 shooting, guiding the Huskies to an 82-59 win that ended a nine-year title drought.
Her performance earned her the Final Four Most Outstanding Player honor, capping a season that redefined her career after years of physical setbacks. Fudd’s path to 1,000 points was filled with adversity — two ACL tears, an MCL injury, and multiple seasons cut short.
Despite that, she reached the mark in only 76 games, joining 51 other UConn legends, including program leader Maya Moore with 3,036 points.
Auriemma called her the “key to the tournament," among other praise.
“Every time Azzi scores more than 16 points we win every one of those games," Auriemma said. "We felt if she could have an Azzi-type game, that we would win. And she did magnificently.”
Fudd's Comeback Story to Team Leader
Now entering her redshirt senior season, Fudd steps into a leadership role for the top-ranked Huskies following Paige Bueckers’ move to the WNBA as the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings and eventual Rookie of the Year.
Auriemma noted that something shifted in Fudd after her Final Four heroics.
“Her personality is such that she likes being in the background to somebody else... But what happened in the Final Four I think may have changed her," Auriemma said.
Fudd echoed that sentiment at Big East Media Day, saying she feels “the healthiest I’ve been since I’ve been at UConn.”
Her return to full strength has already shown in preseason play, including a 20-point performance on 7-of-9 shooting and a perfect 5-for-5 third quarter from three-point range against Boston College.
Sunday’s ceremony also carried symbolic weight for UConn, marking its first game in Hartford’s newly renovated, $145 million PeoplesBank Arena.
As the Huskies begin their title defense Nov. 4 against No. 20 Louisville, Fudd stands poised to lead a team built around her consistency and elite shooting — she posted near 50/40/90 numbers last season with 47.4/43.6/91.7 splits.
Once dubbed “the people’s princess” by UConn fans, Fudd’s story has been one of persistence and grace. After years of frustration and recovery, the ball Auriemma placed in her hands serves as a fitting reminder of how far she’s come, and how much more she still has to give.
