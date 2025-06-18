UConn Receives Surprise Visit From NBA Rookie of the Year
Stephon Castle played one year for the UConn Huskies Men's Basketball program during the 2023-24 season. During that time, he started in 30 of the 34 games. He averaged 11.1 points per game (PPG), 4.7 rebounds per game (RPG), and 2.9 assists per game (APG). He played on a team that featured Donovan Klingan, Alex Karaban, and Tristen Newton. Castle was named Big East Freshman of the Year while the Huskies won their second championship in as many years to round out his time with the team.
Castle went on to become the 4th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, selected by the San Antonio Spurs. In his first season with the team that also had 2024 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, he averaged 14.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.1 APG in 81 games and was crowned as the 2025 Rookie of the Year.
With a recent history like his, that includes NCAA and NBA hardware, it would be easy for Castle to lose his roots and take his time in the lime light, but the former Husky has done just the opposite.
On Tuesday, Castle returned to Storrs and suited up for a practice with his former program alongside fellow NBA player and former Husky, Jordan Hawkins, who played for the team from 2021-23 and also won a championship.
As one X user, @BlockCHuskyFan alluded to, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year returning to UConn to play against current Huskies is a phenomenal recruiting tool. With a historical program, that is cementing its name in the history books year after year and has multiple alumni playing at the next level, Castle and Hawkins returning should help further bolster the teams' ability to bring in top talent.
After all, head coach Dan Hurley did recently call the school the, "basketball capital of the world."