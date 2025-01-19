UConn's Alex Karaban Must Shoot More, Dan Hurley Says: 'Gotta Fire Away'
UConn Huskies junior leader Alex Karaban has mastered many roles during his time in Storrs, but his latest role has proved particularly challenging.
With freshman wing and first-option scorer Liam McNeeley sidelined during January with a high ankle sprain, Karaban has been relied upon to force the issue offensively.
The problem for Karaban is that “force” isn’t a word in his vocabulary. Forever an immaculate decision-maker, Karaban is known to be a prudent offensive player who lets the game come to him and reads the defense like a patient observer, not like a rash aggressor.
Unfortunately for Karaban and UConn, that’s not what the team needs right now.
With McNeeley out, Karaban needs to embrace his inner gunslinger as a shooter … the question is, does Karaban even have such a persona in his nature?
UConn’s loss to Creighton on Saturday was about a lack of intensity more than anything else, but the Huskies could have also benefited from Karaban being far more aggressive from the field.
UConn head coach Dan Hurley spoke on this during the postgame presser.
“Alex should not have taken three shots at halftime. He should have taken 16 to 18 shots in this game today.”
“Even with (Ryan) Kalkbrenner in that deep drop, those floaters and those short touch shots at the logo were available for (Karaban) even though they were chasing him over the top of the pins.”
“Alex has just gotta fire away in these games … have no regrets about just letting it rip.”
Solo Ball had another efficient, productive day offensively for UConn, scoring 15 points on 3-for-5 from downtown. Hassan Diarra also added 15. Karaban’s eight points stood out like a sore thumb on UConn’s box score.
In defense of Karaban, he battled an ankle injury in the second half, the seriousness of which has not been revealed by UConn’s medical staff yet.
