UConn’s Big Problems Astutely Explained By Analyst: ‘The Details Matter’
Following the UConn Huskies’ second-straight loss on Tuesday, college basketball analyst Mike LaTulip lucidly broke down UConn’s current issues during an illuminating episode of The Field of 68: After Dark Podcast hosted by FOX Sports’ John Fanta.
“The big questions (are) at the point guard spot, it's perimeter defense, and to me it's what type of effectiveness you’re going to get from that kind of rotation at the five spot,” LaTulip said. “Those are just kind of basketball questions.”
“Psychological questions that I think I might have … we always talk about ‘they got to figure out their roles’ (or) ‘the team needs to find their identity,’ and for me, it's even more blunt than that (with UConn),” LaTulip continued.
“Guys need to get used to being depended on! You are depended on now. There's not Tristen Newton late (shot) clock in the middle third of the floor. There's not Steph Castle absorbing the toughest defensive assignment. There's not Donovan Clingan back there to cover up defensive sins.”
“And so there is a standard that has been set at UConn over the last 25 years -- especially in the last two years -- and expectations come with that but also (with) playing for Dan Hurley. There's a certain attention to detail that you need to succeed.”
“That UConn team last year and the year before? No question they had talent. No question. But those teams also didn't beat themselves, and I think that's been a big component of what we're seeing from UConn (this year) … the details matter.”
You won't find a more accurate assessment of UConn's present problems than what LaTulip outlined on Tuesday.
Now the question is, how will Hurley and his team respond? UConn has an opportunity to get the ship back on course versus Dayton on Wednesday night in Maui.
