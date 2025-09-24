Jim Mora Gets Real About Major UConn Issue
The UConn Huskies (2-2) are off to a decent start in their 2025 campaign. After seeing the team reach nine wins last season, it is hard to expect much better than that, yet if the matter of a few plays go their way, they would have been 4-0 and on the verge of the top-25. It seems lenient to say that about a team with a .500 record, but when you dig slightly deeper into their two overtime losses, both games presented chances missed out on that ultimately set the Huskies where they are now.
Those narrow margins have fallen out of UConn’s favor thus far, and even in a narrow 31-25 win, like UConn got to escape with against Ball State (1-3) last weekend, missed downfield throws are a cause for concern for head coach Jim Mora.
“You know, we're not pleased right now with where we are with the downfield, you know, the big throws down, down the field…we missed three on Saturday," Mora said. "I think it's timing and working with your receivers. understanding coverage.”
“We've worked really hard to be on the same page with our quarterback and our receivers in the exactness of how our route is going to be run versus particular looks. Those guys get extra work at it each week. And so I think, as that piles up, you'll see us become more consistent in that area.”
Mora then goes on to back up quarterback Joe Fagnano, discussing his quarterback's astonishing 1,046 yards, which ranks as one of the best in the nation.
“You know, any time it's an incompletion, you, we're going to tear it apart and try to figure out why, and I know what bothers Joe. So getting our completion percentage up as high as we can is certainly a goal, but Joe's done a really nice job for us so far this year, and there's certainly room for improvement, and what's great about Joe is he's the first one to recognize it and address it.”
Thus far, Fagnano has amassed six touchdowns with a clean zero interceptions, which has helped keep this pass-reliant offense ahead of the chains. Fagnano’s best performance thus far has come in the season-opening 59-13 win against Central Connecticut State University, where the senior tossed 260 yards for three touchdowns and an efficient 72% mark.
The next chance to see the Huskies in action is this weekend against a stout Buffalo (2-2) (1-0) defense that will cause problems for the Huskies. Kickoff is at 3:30 PM.
