UConn Set to Hire Jason Candle’s Former Starter

When Jim Mora departed UConn to take over at Colorado State, the Huskies were suddenly navigating both a coaching transition and a staff reset at a point when momentum felt fragile but real. Offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis, who briefly stepped in as interim head coach, soon followed Mora out the door after accepting the same role at TCU.

That two-part exit left UConn searching for continuity as Jason Candle officially took over as head coach. And now, a key piece might be falling into place.

“Per ESPN sources, UConn is also set to hire John Morookian as the school's new offensive line coach, adding another strong Northeast recruiting presence to the staff. He's from Providence, RI, played for Jason Candle at Toledo, and spent last year at Michigan,” writes college football insider Pete Thamel.

If finalized, the hire would close a critical loop. Sammis’ departure came after overseeing one of the most productive offenses in program history. The Huskies this season are ranked 15th nationally in scoring offense, averaging 36.9 points per game, sixth in passing offense at 301.1 yards per game, and 25th in rushing efficiency at 5.06 yards per carry.

The line allowed just over one sack and four tackles for loss per game, both top-15 marks nationally. Now, if Moorookian is hired, that is the standard he will have to meet. Moorookian is a Providence native and a four-year starter at Toledo. He began his coaching career in the Midwest before working stops at Iowa State, Kansas, Akron, and Michigan.

In fact, Morookian was a part of the Wolverines’ undefeated Big Ten championship run in 2022. Meanwhile, at Charlotte, Morookian was behind one of the efficient offensive units that created the 49ers’ rushing output that had nearly 30 yards per game, and the tight end room accounted for roughly 35 percent of all receptions and 33 percent of the team’s receiving yards.

Additionally, Morookian has a history with Candle that dates back to his playing days at Toledo, where he was a four-year starter from 2008 to 2011. He opened 49 straight games at right tackle, anchoring the Rockets’ line. However, before that hire is officially confirmed, though, the Huskies still have unfinished business on the field.

Huskies Set for Fenway Bowl Appearance

The Huskies head to Fenway Park for the 2025 Wasabi Fenway Bowl to face the Army West Point Black Knights. That will mark UConn’s ninth bowl appearance and third game at the historic ballpark. The Huskies are 4–4 all-time in bowl games and coming off last season’s 27–14 Fenway Bowl win over North Carolina, their first bowl victory since 2010.

UConn is one of only two FBS teams, along with top-ranked Indiana, that have not lost a game in regulation this season. Meanwhile, the Army arrives at 6–6, fresh off a one-point loss to the Navy. To make things more interesting, their option attack rushed for 320 yards in a 2022 win over UConn. This match is going to be one for the books.



