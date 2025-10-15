UConn vs. Rice Kickoff Time Revealed
The UConn Huskies will travel to Houston and take on Rice on October 25. The kickoff time has officially been set at 3:00 p.m. EST, and the game will air live on ESPN+. This is the third-straight season that these two teams will go head-to-head.
If recent history is any indication, fans might want to block off their afternoon for this game. The Huskies have won both of their previous meetings with the Owls, the first one starting with a 38-31 win in 2023.
Then came the 17-10 defensive battle last year. In the Pratt & Whitney Stadium clash, UConn held Rice to 178 total yards of offense and forced eight three-and-outs, shutting down the Owls’ air attack. The Huskies, under Jim Mora, have built a quiet but confident streak over Rice that they will look to extend this season.
However, what makes this game more exciting is the fact that it is a part of a budding mini-rivalry that’s starting to mean something. When UConn and Rice agreed to continue their series through 2028, it was respect between programs trying to climb up the national conversation.
UConn is coming off one of its strongest defensive seasons, and with an added focus on on-the-road games, this one is bound to be exciting. However, the Huskies will have to face an opponent in Chestnut Hill before they travel to Texas.
UConn will face Boston College this weekend on October 18 at 12:00 p.m., with coverage airing on the ACC Network. The game could define the midseason momentum. Additionally, it doesn’t help that the Huskies haven’t taken down a Power Five opponent since 2022, and Mora’s squad has only managed one win over the Eagles during his tenure.
What happens After the Clash In Houston?
Once the face-off in Houston is done, UConn returns home to face UAB on November 1 at noon on CBSSN. It’s a quick turnaround, but another chance for the Huskies to keep stacking wins at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. If they can handle business against Boston College and Rice, that homecoming could mark the beginning of a real run at bowl contention.
Come 3:00 p.m. on ESPN+, all eyes will be on the Huskies to see if their winning streak and rising confidence can travel south.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!